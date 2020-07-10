A man has turned heads online after plucking an apparently drowning baby eagle from the water in Windermere, B.C. on July 4, 2020. (Brett Bacon/Instagram)

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Brett Bacon says he was just trying to prove to his son that he’s cool.

The father from Calgary is turning heads online after saving a baby eagle from drowning in the middle of a lake in Windermere, roughly 125 kilometres north of Cranbrook.

The shocking incident happened on July 4, according to a video posted by Bacon on July 4.

The video – which has been viewed 10,000 times as of Friday afternoon – shows Bacon hanging over the side of the boat trying to pull the eagle from the water. After grabbing it, the bird attempts to fly away a few times but appears to be caught on Bacon’s shirt.

Bacon’s infant son is seen lying safely on a seat nearby.

In an interview with the New York Post, the father said he brought the eagle to dry land where it flew away and has since been taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

Black Press Media has reached out to nearby conservation societies for an update on the eagle.

Eagles are known to be fairly good swimmers and have thick down feathers which allow for them to float, according to biologists. However, occassionally juvenile or older eagles can drown if they’re too far from shore or get caught on something.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

Just Posted

Mobile Health Unit takes to Campbell River streets

KDC Health-operated health bus offers holistic approach to health

Vancouver Island business ad unintentionally features OK gesture linked to white supremacy

Innocuous ‘OK’ gesture in cleaning franchise advertisement gets flak on social media for ‘supposedly’ promoting white supremacy

RCMP disarm man experiencing mental health crisis

The male pulled a knife on officers and then held it to his own throat expressing a desire to die

Mowi’s B.C. salmon farms achieve environmental certification from independent watchdog

Aquaculture Steward Council certification complies with 500 sustainability and social measures

Zeballos and Tahsis included in $3.46 million provincial emergency preparedness funding

The provincial funding will help 24 local governments and First Nations to assess flood hazards and develop effective strategies

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Minivan driver’s speed a factor in fatal 2018 Malahat crash

Driver was travelling at 110 km/h in a construction zone

Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing woman

Ami Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay in early July

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Most Read