Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Victoria praised for its classic luxury experiences and the abundance of wildlife

Victoria has been called one of the seven most underrated cities in the country by Conde Nast Traveler.

The magazine says the city has small-town energy but the proximity to Vancouver also allows for a metropolitan influence softened slightly by the natural landscape of Vancouver Island.

“Victoria is only about a half hour from Vancouver by seaplane, but the charming capital of British Columbia marches to a totally different beat than its big city neighbour,” the magazine said.

The other cities on the list are Halifax, Nova Scotia, Quebec City, Banff, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

ALSO READ: Victoria named Canada’s best small city

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers, and a hidden vault guards it all

Just Posted

Lonesome Ace String Band returns to Campbell River Nov. 15. Photo supplied
Bluegrass favourites Lonesome Act String Band returning to Rivercity Stage

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Liberals taking credit for NDP measures, frustrated North Island-Powell River MP complains

Walk With Me is returning to Campbell River with two walks on November. 16. Photo courtesy Walk With Me
Walk With Me returns to Campbell River’s Spirit Square

BC Hydro’s efforts to increase water flows in the Quinsam River is welcome news to Quinsam River Hatchery manager Ed Walls. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Rain shadow effect leaves Campbell River watershed with little change despite atmospheric river

Pop-up banner image