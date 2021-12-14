RCMP police dog handlers Cpl. Dean Muir, left, and Const. Matthew Tomasson show off a blanket crocheted for police service dog Herc. (Photo submitted)

RCMP police dog handlers Cpl. Dean Muir, left, and Const. Matthew Tomasson show off a blanket crocheted for police service dog Herc. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island woman crochets police dogs blankets for Christmas

Woman who loves to crochet creates blankets for all four of Nanaimo RCMP’s police service dogs

Christmas will be a warm and fuzzy time for RCMP police service dogs in Nanaimo.

All four of the crime-busting canines are the beneficiaries of new blankets crocheted by Nanaimo’s Sandy Clark, who loves to crochet as much as she loves animals, according to an RCMP press release.

Clark took up the pastime after her mother died in 2008.

“Mom loved to crochet and was passionate about it. This was my way of continuing her legacy and keeping her in my thoughts,” said Clark in the release.

She told police she got the idea to crochet blankets for the dogs from a friend who lives in Kansas City and who made blankets for the 14 police dogs with the Kansas City Police Department. Clark loved the idea and after two months of planning and crocheting, her blankets were ready to be donated.

“All of the handlers were very appreciative and grateful for the blankets,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Each commented that it was so heart-warming to think that a complete stranger would devote so much time and energy for their beloved dogs. Very impressive.”

