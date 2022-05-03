UVic #2 for climate action, 12th overall in global post-secondary sustainability rankings

Julia Baum pictured on Kiritimati, Republic of Kiribati, in 2014 during reef composition surveys. UVic was recognized as a global leader in climate action by Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. (Courtesy of Trisha Stovel/UVic)

Vancouver Island’s largest university is among the best in the world when it comes to combating climate change, according to Times Higher Education’s annual report.

The University of Victoria was ranked second in the world in terms of climate action, one of the 17 categories outlined in the United Nation’s sustainable development goals (SDG). Totaled across all those categories, UVic ranks 12th worldwide among more than 1,400 schools.

The annual report judges post-secondary institutions on how well they help advance the 17 UN goals, which outline ways communities can support a sustainable environment.

“We are part of a global community that cares about the well-being of people and our planet. We are determined to empower our students, faculty and researchers to pursue bold ideas and turn ideas into action with impact that creates a better world for all,” Lisa Kalynchuk, UVic’s vice-president, research and innovation, said in a statement.

“I am so proud of this year’s impact ranking results because it reflects the hard work, passion and creative courage of our UVic community.”

As well as ranking second in terms of climate action (SDG13), UVic was ranked second in the Life on Land (SDG15) and fifth in the Life Below Water categories.

