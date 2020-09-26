Will Faughnan holds two-year-old daughter, River, as she feeds Bundle, a Sicilian miniature donkey at RLDD Farm in Chilliwack on June 8, 2013. Friday, Oct. 2 is World Farm Animals Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Mushroom Month and Piano Month, while October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Fire Prevention Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 27: Tourism Day, Crush a Can Day, Rivers Day.

Monday, Sept. 28: Ask a Stupid Question Day, Good Neighbour Day, Drink Beer Day, World Rabies Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: World Heart Day, Biscotti Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Hot Mulled Cider Day, Rumi Day, International Translation Day.

Thursday, Oct. 1: International Coffee Day, Older Peoples Day, CD Player Day, World Vegetarian Day.

Friday, Oct. 2: World Smile Day, World Farm Animals Day, Name Your Car Day, Kids Music Day.

Saturday, Oct. 3: Card Making Day, National Boyfriend Day, Virus Appreciation Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Multiple incidents of bear-spraying investigated

Police are investigating multiple incidents of people being bear sprayed on Sept.… Continue reading

Vancouver Island couple’s sheep farm dream disrupted by high lumber price

The solar powered farm project in Sayward will be set back by three years if the lumber price continues to remain high

Lumber hitting record-high prices as supply lags behind demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

Police seeking whereabouts of 15-year-old Campbell River girl

Kali Pohlman was last seen near the 200 block of Evergreen Road in Campbell River

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Vancouver Island Tour de Rock riders roll into Parksville Qualicum Beach

Saturday’s schedule includes Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino, followed by Nanaimo on Sunday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Most Read