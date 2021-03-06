The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Women’s History Month, as well as Women in Construction Week and Procrastination Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, March 7: Alexander Graham Bell Day, Cereal Day, Be Heard Day.

Monday, March 8: Peanut Cluster Day, Proofreading Day, Fill Our Staplers Day.

Tuesday, March 9: False Teeth Day, Get Over It Day, Meatball Day.

Wednesday, March 10: International Bagpipe Day, Mario Day (also written as Mar10 Day), Skirt Day.

Thursday, March 11: Wash Your Nose Day, World Plumbing Day, Kidney Day.

Friday, March 12: Alfred Hitchcock Day, Plant a Flower Day, Baked Scallops Day.

Saturday, March 13: International Fanny Pack Day, K9 Veterans Day, Open an Umbrella Indoors Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

