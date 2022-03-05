Bagpipers march in a Remembrance Day ceremony in Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2019. Thursday, March 10, 2022 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Bagpipers march in a Remembrance Day ceremony in Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2019. Thursday, March 10, 2022 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 6 to 12

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day, Be Nasty Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Women in Construction Week and Kidney Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, March 6: Frozen Food Day, Dentists’ Day, White Chocolate Cheesecake Day.

Monday, March 7: Plant Power Day, Sock Monkey Day, Flapjack Day, Be Heard Day.

Tuesday, March 8: International Women’s Day, Proofreading Day, Organize Your Home Office Day, Be Nasty Day.

Wednesday, March 9: Meatball Day, False Teeth Day, Get Over It Day, No Smoking Day.

Thursday, March 10: International Bagpipe Day, International Wig Day, International Day of Awesomeness, Skirt Day.

Friday, March 11: World Plumbing Day, Wash Your Nose Day, Middle Name Pride Day.

Saturday, March 12: Fanny Pack Day, Plant a Flower Day, Baked Scallops Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Podcast: Mount Washington ski instructor’s videos have gone viral on YouTube

Just Posted

Port Alberni goaltender Callum Tung smothers a loose puck at the side of the net at the heel of Campbell River Storm captain Nolan Corrado’s stick in first period action of Game 5 of the VIJHL playoff series in Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 4. The Bombers won the game 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Port Alberni Bombers take lead in VIJHL playoff series against Campbell River Storm

NDP MPs say that despite regular Canadians struggling to keep up, the “ultra rich” have made record profits since the pandemic began. (Black Press Media File)
NDP MPs call on Liberals to support Canadians unable to keep up with soaring costs

The lands are located just off Highway 19A south of Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Oyster Bay Lands project moving forward after directors change their minds

Salmon spawn in the Tahsis River. Photo courtesy Nootka Sound Watershed Society
$904,000 riparian and habitat restoration project nears completion in Nootka Sound