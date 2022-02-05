Anne Hung, 15, dances to Les Sylphide while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 is World Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 6 to 12

World Ballet Day, Wave All Your Fingers At Your Neighbour Day, Toothache Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Burn Awareness Week and Secondhand Wardrobe Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 6: Dump Your Significant Jerk Day, Pork Rind Appreciation Day, Lame Duck Day.

Monday, Feb. 7: Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbour Day, World Ballet Day, Play More Cards Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Kite-Flying Day, Extraterrestrial Culture Day, Laugh and Get Rich Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Pizza Day, Read in the Bathtub Day, Toothache Day.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Umbrella Day, Cream Cheese Brownie Day, Plimsoll Day.

Friday, Feb. 11: Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day, Pro Sports Wives Day, Make a Friend Day, International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Lost Penny Day, Plum Pudding Day, Darwin Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

