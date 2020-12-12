Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Human Rights Month and Food Service Safety Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 13: Day of the Horse, Hot Cocoa Day, Violin Day, Choral Day.

Monday, Dec. 14: Monkey Day, Bouillabaisse Day, Roast Chestnuts Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 15: Cat Herders’ Day, International Tea Day, Lemon Cupcake Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Day of Reconciliation, Pythagorean Theorem Day, Chocolate Covered Anything Day.

Thursday, Dec. 17: Wright Brothers’ Day, Maple Syrup Day, Re-gifting Day.

Friday, Dec. 18: Ugly Sweater Day, Roast Suckling Pig Day, International Migrants’ Day, Bake Cookies Day.

Saturday, Dec. 19: Look For an Evergreen Day, Oatmeal Muffin Day.

