Curtis Spencer gets some air during the Vedder Mountain Classic bike race on May 11, 2019. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 is Bicycle Day.

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 17 to 23

Bicycle Day, Velociraptor Awareness Day, Blah Blah Blah Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In April, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing National Poetry Month and Coin Week.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, April 17: International Bat Appreciation Day, International Haiku Poetry Day, Blah Blah Blah Day.

Monday, April 18: World Heritage Day, Pet Owners’ Independence Day, Velociraptor Awareness Day.

Tuesday, April 19: Bicycle Day, Garlic Day, Hanging Out Day.

Wednesday, April 20: Volunteer Recognition Day, World Stationery Day, Banana Day.

Thursday, April 21: High Five Day, Tea Day, World Creativity and Innovation Day.

Friday, April 22: Earth Day, Teach Your Children to Save Day, Jelly Bean Day.

Saturday, April 23: German Beer Day, Lost Dog Awareness Day, World Book Night.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

