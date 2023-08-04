TransLink is partnering with three local businesses to bring on-the-goal meals to SkyTrain station vending machines, with sushi as one of the options. The pilot project has already launched at three stations. (Buzzer/TransLink)

TransLink is partnering with three local businesses to bring on-the-goal meals to SkyTrain station vending machines, with sushi as one of the options. The pilot project has already launched at three stations. (Buzzer/TransLink)

Sushi on the SkyTrain? Vending machines coming to Metro Vancouver stations

TransLink partnering with local businesses for on-the-go meals

TransLink is partnering with local businesses to bring on-the-goal meals to SkyTrain station vending machines, with sushi as one of the options.

On its Buzzer blog, TransLink says it has launched the 12-month pilot project at Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal, Coquitlam Central Station and Lafarge Lake–Douglas Station during select times. It will become fully operational on Aug. 9.

So far, TransLink has advertised sushi from Sushi Mori, but vending machines will also offer food from Nicli Pizzeria, Khaykery Bakery and Da Candy Craze. Depending on the products, some of the machines will be refrigerated and the type of products in each machine will determine how often they need to be restocked.

Later in the summer, additional machines will be installed at Joyce-Collingwood, Metrotown, Edmonds, Burquitlam and Moody stations. In several months, a vending machine will launch at Commercial-Broadway.

The vending machines accept debit and credit cards.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SkyTrainTransLink

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. author works to dispel myths about sharks in new book
Next story
Silver lining: Vancouver Islanders invited to join Island-wide treasure hunt

Just Posted

Captain Moani Heimuli welcomes visitors to Hōkūle,a. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Hawaiian voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa docks in Campbell River on trip around Pacific

Thomas Puglas keeps the ball in play by the watchful eye of Lucas Schuller during the Golden Wing’s scrimmage on Aug 1. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
VISL’s Campbell River Golden Wings host second pre-season scrimmage

There was a festive Louisiana atmosphere for CR Live Streets Masquerade Street Party Aug 2. These costumed people are (left to right): Nova Chu, Cole Aitken, Destiny Parrish and Kaden Chu. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River celebrates downtown, New Orleans style

The Hokulea vessel docked in Campbell River's Discovery Harbour Marina on Aug. 3, 2023. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Polynesian vessels to stop in Campbell River en route around Pacific Ocean