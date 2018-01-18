Survey says Tofino Bus All Island Express should change their name to Jeff

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Two days ago the team at Tofino Bus All Island Express asked their Facebook followers for new name recommendations.

At first the ideas were pretty tame such as “VI Express” and “West Island Express”, some even suggested just using “All Island Express.”

But then at midnight this morning David Taylor suggested “Jeff” as the new name.

Since then more than 1,000 people have commented supporting Taylor’s suggestion and making arguments in favour of choosing the name Jeff.

“Jeff is a fairly simple name and easy to work around and some of the best people I can think of are also named Jeff” wrote one commenter.

The Tofino Bus All Island Express now provides transportation services to most parts of Vancouver Island as well as a direct connection to Vancouver.

The North Island Express goes to Port Hardy, Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo, Victoria and Vancouver.

The Tofino Express goes to Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino.

And the Vancouver Ferry Shuttle goes from the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal to the Vancouver Bus Depot.

What do you think Tofino Bus All Island Express should change their name to?

 

Previous story
Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Just Posted

Campbell River Fire Department douses truck fire on Inland Island Highway

A driver pulled over when the engine in his truck started smoking… Continue reading

High-speed internet connectivity for coastal communities one step closer to reality

Sub-sea fibre-optic cable will circle Vancouver Island and connect the North Coast to Vancouver

The Campbell River Festival of Films announces winter season line up

The Campbell River Festival of Films (CRFF) has unveiled its 2018 Winter… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

‘Heavy-handed’ Campbell River bylaw amendment to get ‘tweaks’ before being passed

City looks to control invasives and noxious weeds by holding property owners accountable

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

UPDATE: Hold-and-secure lifted after Nanaimo RCMP locate student who threatened self-harm

Eight schools were under hold-and-secure orders after possible threat Thursday, Jan. 18

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Comox cannabis lab takes step forward towards reality

A former Comox Valley resident and current adjunct botany professor at UBC… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Survey says Tofino Bus All Island Express should change their name to Jeff

    The company asked and the people of Facebook answered