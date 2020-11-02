Surfing Sombrio

By Paul Bucci
Triumph Travel
While Tofino is the epicentre for surfing on Vancouver Island, come fall, one of the most popular places to be is Sombrio Beach.
Featuring giant rocks and pounding surf with massive kelp forests, Sombrio is an excellent stop when exploring Southern Vancouver Island.
Located about 100 kilometres from Victoria, Sombrio is now hugely accessible with ample parking and an easy trail — a far cry from a wild path that I stumbled upon 40 years ago (more about that later.)
Paul Bucci is a Victoria-based journalist and editor with Triumph Social Media Marketing.