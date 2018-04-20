Spot Vancouver, Victoria scenes in latest Deadpool 2 trailer

Lions Gate bridge and Vancouver skyline part of Ryan Reynolds sequel

Ryan Reynolds and the cast of Deadpool 2 brought plenty of fans out in Vancouver and Greater Victoria last year, during the months-long filming of the sequel.

In the second movie’s latest trailer, ahead of its May 18 release, much of Vancouver is on display, including the Lions Gate Bridge and the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Royal Roads University, in Colwood, became the X-Mansion for a few weeks in June 2017.

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died was pioneering motorcycle racer

READ MORE: Deadpool poses in front of X-Mansion at Royal Roads University

The filming of the sequel made headlines when stunt driver Joi (SJ) Harris died after a motorcycle stunt went wrong. WorkSafeBC has yet to release its findings.

Previous story
Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?
Next story
Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

Just Posted

Round and round we go in the discussion surrounding Campbell River’s first roundabout

Majority of council says it’s heard enough about options and it’s time to move forward

City of Campbell River to study future impacts of sea level rise

$325,000 of the total project cost of $505,000 will come from grants, $180,000 from city itself

Campbell River man drives his 1927 Studebaker to his 90th birthday

Dave Proctor picked up his 1927 Studebaker in 1957 when he spotted… Continue reading

Bald is beautiful

Campbell River couple raise money for mental health, shave heads in celebration

Campbell River to mark Day of Mourning for those killed on the job

Workers killed on the job will be remembered in Campbell River on… Continue reading

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Austin Matthews jersey sales top Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Victims grant may miss needy parents due to eligibility rules: report

Only 29 of 50 applicants between 2013 and 2017 received the grant across Canada, a federal report says

Woman sends support bags to cancer patients across province

Chilliwack woman’s efforts inspired by late mother-in-law’s generous spirit

B.C. hockey team owners seek $250,000 for alleged discrimination

Claims have not been proven before BC Human Rights Tribunal

Most Read