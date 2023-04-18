The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo

The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo

Snowbirds set to arrive in the Comox Valley today for annual training

Snowbirds are planning to fly two or three times a day depending on the operational requirements

The countdown is officially on for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team spring training, as the team officially arrives in the Comox Valley today.

Capt. Gabriel Ferris, the team’s public affairs officer said the team is excited about the upcoming air show season because they managed to fit in all 10 provinces in the schedule.

“From B.C. to Newfoundland, we’ll perform in every province at different times of the summer, reaching our Canadian audience from coast to coast. We also have plans to reach north to the territories but only next year.”

The air demonstration squadron will be in the Valley training until May 12 – a place Ferris calls the team’s second home.

This year, the Snowbirds are planning to fly two or three times a day depending on the operational requirements, he noted.

“The first wave is expected to be at approximately 8:30 a.m., the second at 12:30 p.m. and at 3:10 p.m., although the last one is usually just for the solos (pilots). Residents can expect our signature formations, loops and rolls, splits and smoke in the air.”

This year, Ferris explained residents will be able to see a lot more seven-nine ship formations and not just four-five such as last year, as training is going well so far this year. He added spring training is still a training deployment and the team is not show-ready quite yet, which means some practices may just have a few airplanes in the sky at a time.

There are two new pilots joining the team this year – Snowbird 2, with Capt. Caitie Clapp and Snowbird 3, with Capt. Steve Timm.

While there is no particular theme for this year, Ferris said the team will be celebrating the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force next year.

The Snowbirds will train in the Valley until May 12.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Exhibit asks ‘What would Bill Reid think of Northwest Coast art today?’
Next story
French-speaking youth to inspire with Francophone Games headed to the Island

Just Posted

John Hart Dam, Campbell River. BC Hydro photo
Brewster Lake Road over John Hart Dam to close for a week

Santos Costaz (shown here at a younger age) is remembered by his mother as a “bright kid” who could have been so many things. He got caught up in the B.C.’s addiction crisis and died while in police custody. Photo contributed
Changes needed to battle mental health and addiction crisis: mother of victim

Volunteers in Campbell River will be conducting a Point in Time count of people sleeping unconventionally on April 26. File photo
Point in Time count to to track Campbell River’s ‘unhoused’ and ‘unconventionally sleeping’ on April 26

Charles Williams (right) and his wife Sharlote Williams prepare to head off on his Every Child Matters walk form Port McNeill to Campbell River. Photo contributed
North Island residential school survivor completes 196 kilometre healing walk

Pop-up banner image