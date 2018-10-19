Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in a Thursday ceremony in Edmonton. Lang was lauded for her “powerful voice” and for her bravery in coming out as gay at the peak of her fame.
The Canadian Press
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in a Thursday ceremony in Edmonton. Lang was lauded for her “powerful voice” and for her bravery in coming out as gay at the peak of her fame.
The Canadian Press
Candidates give their thoughts on the city’s role in reducing homelessness
Two house fires in Willow Point have Campbell River’s fire chief reminding… Continue reading
Evacuation order that displaced 21 people still in effect
“He’s always the last off the ice,” said Elizabeth Cudmore, the Campbell… Continue reading
Differing views on how too keep taxes down – or whether that is even possible
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton
Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”
A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert
Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out
Natsumi Kogawa was found at empty heritage mansion shortly after she was reported missing in 2016
Sean McKenzie, 27, made second court appearance since his arrest in connection with the murder of Amelie Sakkalis
Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people
Garry Handlen accused of killing Merritt girl; also charged with Abbotsford murder
A Mt. Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.
Evacuation order that displaced 21 people still in effect
San Group has purchased 25 acres of Catalyst Paper land for expansion
“He’s always the last off the ice,” said Elizabeth Cudmore, the Campbell…
Shots were fired at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in 500 block of Kennedy Street, say Nanaimo RCMP
Board has said before it has made its decision on SOGI 123
Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers
Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis