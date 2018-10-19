Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in a Thursday ceremony in Edmonton. Lang was lauded for her “powerful voice” and for her bravery in coming out as gay at the peak of her fame.

The Canadian Press

