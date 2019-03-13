This Nov. 7, 2001 file photo, Michael Jackson waves to crowds gathered to see him at his first ever in-store appearance in New York. The producers of The Simpsons‚ are removing a classic episode that featured the voice of Michael Jackson. Executive producer James L. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, March 7, 2019, it feels clearly the only choice to make. He said fellow executive producers Matt Groening and Al Jean are of one mind on this. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)

‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode

The action follows HBO’s broadcast of the documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’

The producers of “The Simpsons” are removing a classic episode that featured the voice of Michael Jackson after HBO aired a documentary in which two men claim they were sexually abused by the singer when they were younger.

“It feels like the only choice to make,” executive producer James L. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

READ MORE: Quebec stations stop playing Michael Jackson, citing abuse allegations

Fellow executive producers Matt Groening and Al Jean are “of one mind on this,” Brooks said.

The action follows HBO’s broadcast of the documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

Jackson’s family has denounced the program, saying it’s full of falsehoods. His estate is suing HBO.

In the 1991 “Stark Raving Dad” episode, Jackson voiced a character who claims to be Jackson and who meets Homer Simpson in a mental institution. The singer is listed in credits as John Jay Smith.

The episode will be removed from streaming services and future DVD sets.

Also, organizers say an online petition calling for the end of the Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show “Michael Jackson: One” had gotten several thousand signatures by Friday. Cirque du Soleil representatives declined comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter
Next story
Have $500K? Here’s what kind of home that will buy you all across Canada

Just Posted

Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Debt repayment for two hospitals on schedule over 10-year cycle

Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

New proposal for the site is described as ‘more rural in nature’

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

UPDATED: Campbell River residents frustrated after broken water main floods homes twice

City workers shut down water service after water main failed Tuesday afternoon

Campbell River Storm open semifinals against Saanich Braves on Friday

After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby… Continue reading

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Old Hillcrest Chinese Cemetery receives financial support from Island business leader

The 74-year-old cemetery is a Provincial Historic Site and contains 127 Chinese Canadians

Vancouer Island high school student struck by vehicle dies of injuries

Nanaimo high school, B.C. Coroners Service confirm death of teen struck by vehicle March 6

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Nude bungy jumpers stretch annual Vancouver Island event to record heights

More than 100 take the plunge for the BC Schizophrenia Society at WildPlay Nanaimo

Most Read