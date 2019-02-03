REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Langley: Woman has no secrets behind how to make it to 100

According to Langley senior Elizabeth Viens, turning 100-years-old is no big deal. But friends and family gathered to celebrate the woman’s lengthy life this week. Watch more >

Campbell River: Northern fur seal pup rescued near fish farm

A northern fur seal pup named Mo is in the care of veterinarians after employees of a salmon farming operation spotted her swimming erratically near Hardwicke Island. Watch more >

Vernon: Annual air balloon fiesta brings colour to the sky

Depsite cold and wet conditions, dozens in Vernon took part in the unique and annual event in the Okanagan city for the 28th year. Watch more >

Surrey: Robbie Burns Day met with bagpipes, Hagis

SFU in Surrey went all out, bagpipes and all, to celebrate the Scottish poet. Ever tried haggis? We asked people to describe it. Watch more >

Cowichan: Eagles get fresh start after being poisoned

It was an emotional few moments for many who had aided in the recovery efforts, as the first eagle that was found poisoned returned to the wild. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

Just Posted

Ralph Boyd Men’s Open in the house at Campbell River Curling Club

Annual competition a highlight of the curling calendar

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Demolition company ‘exposed worker to serious injury or death’ at former Campbell River mill – WorkSafeBC

ABC Recycling failed to employ professional engineer before collapse – report

Overturned semi closes Inland Island Highway northbound at Jubilee

Detour in place via Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19A

VIDEO: Young polar bear swimmer launches fundraising campaign in Campbell River

Sylas Thompson, 11, is swimming daily until he raises $30,000 for two community groups

Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Kelowna and Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

GM announced last fall it will close its factory in Oshawa, Ont.

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

