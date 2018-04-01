REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Tofino: First Nation artist donates sculpture to Park Reserve

Hjalmer Wenstob gifted a carving of an orca dorsal fin to Parks Canada, commemorating the Pacific Rim Whale Festival. Watch more >

Osoyoos: A 36-foot willow root pulled from drain

City offficials decided to call in the pros to get to to the bottom of a storm drain problem in Osoyoos. The problem? A 500-pound willo root 36 feet in length. Watch more >

Canada: Jogging and picking up litter come together in ‘plogging’

As the spring thaw lays bare the discarded waste of winter, many Canadian fitness enthusiasts are combining the endorphin rush of jogging with the environmental benefits of picking up trash. Watch more >

Burns Lake: Building log houses no easy task

A new training centre near Burns Lake is giving forest industry professionals a chance to learn first-hand how to build log houses. Watch more >

(Winter is turning to spring in some B.C. communities, but in Burns Lake, those in the forest industry welcomed a new centre that’ll teach workers how to build log homes, in the snow.)

Vancouver: New resident a pro with the camera

A new resident octopus at Vancouver Aquarium got her chance in the spotlight with a go-pro. Watch more >

Previous story
Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm headed to the Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Campbell River Storm are moving on to the Cyclone Taylor Cup… Continue reading

Spring has sprung!

Happy Easter Campbell River

Cambpell River Museum to mark 60th Anniversary of Ripple Rock Explosion

The Museum at Campbell River’s 60th Anniversary coincides with the 60th Anniversary… Continue reading

Perform random acts of kindness in the name of missing Campbell River teen Jordan Holling

The family of Campbell River’s Jordan Holling has launched a new tactic… Continue reading

Open house on Campbell River gypsy moth spraying scheduled

Ministry reps and other experts will be on hand at the Sportsplex April 10 to answer questions

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province