REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C.: Women, supporters participate in marches across province

Thousands of women and supporters participated in one of several women’s marches taking place across B.C. – marking one year since the first March On Washington. See more >

WILLIAMS LAKE: Cougar kitten rescued near Williams Lake

A cougar kitten is getting a second lease on life after it was discovered hungry and frostbitten just outside of Williams Lake. See more >

SURREY: Drone footage captures deforestation in Hawthorne Park

Earlier this month, the city started its construction on turning Hawthorne Park into a roadway. Drone footage offers a birds eye view of the clearing. See more>

FERNIE: Explorers discover Canada’s deepest cave

A cave in the mountain ranges just north of Fernie, reaching depths greater than 600 metres, has become Canada’s deepest cave. See more >

YOUBOU: Parade of elk take a morning stroll

On her own morning walk, B.C. resident Wendy Stokes found herself capturing up-close excitement of more than a dozen elk. See more >

Got a spectacular, viral or down-right amazing video from somewhere in B.C.?

Send your video to provincial reporter Ashley Wadhwani to be featured in REPLAY.

Previous story
Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

Just Posted

Vessel washed ashore in Campbell River during last night’s storm

A vessel appears to have gotten loose and washed to shore on… Continue reading

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington for the day

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, “high avalanche danger”

Power outages in Campbell River region after last nights storm

Stormy weather across the region has knocked out the power for many… Continue reading

Meet your new best friend with the John Howard KidStart mentorship program

When Adrienne Biggs, 10, goes over to her mentors’ Tom and Gloria… Continue reading

Family Literacy Week in Campbell River a chance to celebrate play

A few additions to the itinerary from previous years, week-long event ‘shaping up to be super great’

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATE: Ferries sailing again after stormy weather caused cancellations

B.C. Ferries cancelled numerous sailings around Vancouver Island today, Jan. 21

Homes, roads flooded in Whiskey Creek following downpour

Crews aid flooded homeowners while roads near Hwy 4 closed Sunday morning

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

Man receives four-year sentence for stabbing Good Samaritan near Qualicum Beach

Jeffrey Brian MacDonald sentenced to additional 242 days in jail

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week