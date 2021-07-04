Link Jasper, 5, of Port Alberni plays at the Roger Creek Water Park in Port Alberni on Monday, June 28, 2021. The central Island city was expected to break another heat record on Monday. Jasper and his mother, Monica Dixon, said they have air conditioning at home but thought the spray park would be more fun for cooling off. (Susan Quinn/ Alberni Valley News)

QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

After some record-breaking hot weather, cool off with some trivia questions

Weather, especially hot weather, is on the minds of many these days following a record-breaking heat wave.

Whether you like it hot or would prefer a cool change, see if you can answer these questions about heat and cold — preferably from a pleasant, air-conditioned place.

Good luck.


Erik Laflamme, left, and Mike Fetterer work on the ice at the Summerland Arena. The process of putting in the ice and getting it ready for summer use takes around one week. The summer ice will be ready by July 5. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Carolina reapers, which currently hold the record for the hottest pepper in the world, grow in the Fat Chili greenhouse. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

