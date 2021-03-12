It has been said people will spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed. How much do you know about sleep and dreams? (Pixabay.com photo)

It has been said people will spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed. How much do you know about sleep and dreams? (Pixabay.com photo)

QUIZ: Pillow talk

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

It has been said that people spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed. Most of us are not awake during much of that time.

Friday, March 12, is World Sleep Day, a day organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society to raise awareness about sleep problems and sleep disorders.

In recognition of the day, here are a few questions about sleep and dreams. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay star in 1917. When was the motion picture company DreamWorks Pictures formed? (Francois Duhamel | Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures)

Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay star in 1917. When was the motion picture company DreamWorks Pictures formed? (Francois Duhamel | Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures)

Previous story
Riverdale star KJ Apa spotted in Vancouver Island grocery store

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River has revamped its decision making matrix for how it determines tax exemptions for non-profits, churches and charities in the city. Black Press File photo
Campbell River City Council endorses new system to determine tax exemptions for churches, charities and non-profits

Under the new system, 32 organizations would not have received full exemptions this year

The City of Campbell River is supporting the concept of increasing medical helicopter evacuation availability around rural central and northern Vancouver Island with a new program based at the Campbell River Airport. Black Press File Photo
Truck Loggers Association and others look to base new helicopter medical evac program out of Campbell River

The Truck Loggers Association (TLA) says there isn’t enough medical helicopter evacuation… Continue reading

What does it take to successfully win a seat in this room? Current, new and past city councilors chime in. Mirror File Photo
What does it take to successfully run for city council?

New, current and past city councilors chime in on what it takes to win a municipal election

An Aerial view of Zeballos. Western Forest Products contributed five parcels of land totalling nearly three acres towards the proposed 25 km Community Unity Trail connecting Zeballos and Tahsis. Photo courtesy, A. Janisse.
Forestry company donates nearly three acres of land for Tahsis & Zeballos’ community trail project

Western Forest Products’ five parcels of land will serve as an access point to the Community Unity Trail

Beacon Club board member Jodi Cohen and executive director Althea Vermaas accept a $10,000 cheque from Wayne Langman. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Beacon Club expanding into bigger space

A $10,000 donation will help with renovation cost

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Pillow talk

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

New COVID-19 cases for Feb. 28-March 6, by local health area. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Nanaimo area leads Vancouver Island in new COVID-19 cases last week

Greater Nanaimo once again hot spot for new cases, though with fewer new cases than a month ago

Actor KJ Apa, who plays the character Archie in Riverdale, snaps a photo with a fan outside of Gabby’s Country Cabaret, aka the “Whyte Wyrm” while filming for the show on the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)
Riverdale star KJ Apa spotted in Vancouver Island grocery store

Staff at Sooke’s Western Foods spot ‘Archie Andrews’

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)
Dad remembers Vancouver Island homicide victim as beautiful, independent

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, identified by father as woman found dead in Beacon Hill Park

Most Read