In this Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1979 file photo, goalie Ken Dryden reaches to cover the puck in front of his net during a National Hockey League game against Pittsburgh. For which team did Dryden play? (AP Photo/R.C. Greenawalt, File)

QUIZ: How well do you know Barbie and her friends?

A live action movie, inspired by the iconic doll, will be shown this summer

This summer, a live-action Barbie movie will play in theatres.

The movie, inspired by the iconic fashion doll and her boyfriend Ken, has a list of stars including Margot Robbie, Michael Cera, Ryan Gosling and Simi Liu.

How much do you know about Barbie, people named Barbie or Barbara and people named Ken? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling as Ken, left, and Margo Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming film “Barbie.” Brampton, Ont. native Michael Cera has been announced for the upcoming “Barbie” movie, which stars fellow Canadian Gosling and Margot Robbie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

