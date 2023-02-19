The first edition of the Alberni Valley News rolls through the press at the Black Press printing plant in Ladysmith. The development of the printing press has helped in the spread of books and other printed materials around the world. (Black Press file photo)

The first edition of the Alberni Valley News rolls through the press at the Black Press printing plant in Ladysmith. The development of the printing press has helped in the spread of books and other printed materials around the world. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada.

The week is an annual event promoting intellectual freedom, which is guaranteed under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

While Canada provides for freedom of speech and allows the freedom to read, there are and have been some limitations on this freedom.

In addition, there have been efforts in Canada and beyond to have some works banned, censored or restricted.

How much do you know about your freedom to read? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksContestsliterary

 

Salman Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, resulted in a fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s death. When was this call for his death lifted? (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Salman Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, resulted in a fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s death. When was this call for his death lifted? (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man shatters Guinness record for slalom soccer dribbling

Just Posted

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry but applauded by a wild salmon advocate who says the sooner the better. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Fisheries Department confirms closure of 15 Discovery Islands salmon farms

Lee Stone – Head Coach/General Manager
Lee Stone leaves the Campbell River Storm

Pastor Matthew Fox has been passionate about Lego since first discovering the block building toys as a young child. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Pastor, father of seven’s prized Lego piece valued at $7k.