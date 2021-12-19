Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

From long-lasting traditions to fads, there’s a lot of history to play and recreation.

Over the years, a lot of gifts and toys have been introduced, especially during the holiday season.

Some of these have been popular and remain so to this day. Others have had fleeting success as fad items. And some have not enjoyed much commercial success.

How much do you know about toys and games from the past? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasContestsGames and ToysGift Guide

 

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 19 to 25

Just Posted

Rotarians collect donations at the intersection of Dogwood and 13th at last year’s March for Children. Photo contributed
Rotary’s March for Children takes to the streets Saturday, Dec. 18

Strathcona Gardens workers are ‘disappointed’ with the latest offer from the SRD, which they say does not take into account the ‘current economic crisis.’ Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens Union “disappointed” with SRD offer

A fuel spill was identified in the Campbell River on Dec. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Fuel spill reported in the Campbell River

The Cape Mudge lighthouse at the southern tip of Quadra Island, opposite Campbell River. (John McKinley file)
Coast Guard seeking feedback on Cape Mudge foghorn sound