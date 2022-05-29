Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

May 31 has been designated as World No Tobacco Day by the World Health Organization. Are you ready?

The World Health Organization is encouraging people to quit using tobacco.

Since 1988, May 31 has been designated by the World Health Organization as World No Tobacco Day. The day is set up to encourage tobacco users to abstain from using tobacco products for 24 hours.

In Canada and in other countries, the percentage of smokers has been decreasing, but continued efforts are underway to discourage people from smoking, and to help tobacco users to quit.

In recognition of World No Tobacco Day, here are a few questions about tobacco. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to nurses

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Big TobaccoContestsHealth

 

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 29 to June 4

Just Posted

Strathcona Dam. BC Hydro photo
Strathcona Dam project overcomes design obstacle

The property is slated to be subdivided and rezoned. Photo courtesy SRD
Rezoning application denial overturned by Strathcona Regional District

Volunteers Sue and Lance Bennett demonstrate bike maintenance during last year’s Go By Bike Week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverites invited to Go By Bike next week

Linda Nagle hands out some Go By Bike Week swag to Lindsay and Michael Ness, with their kids Oliver and Della during last spring’s Go By Bike Week event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week bike swap event helps lower barrier to entry for bike commuting