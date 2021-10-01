Billy Boerboom shows a massive pumpkin grown at his farm in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

Billy Boerboom shows a massive pumpkin grown at his farm in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about October?

Fall colours, Thanksgiving and Halloween are all part of the month

The month of October is a time to celebrate the fall season and enjoy the fall colours.

How much do you know about the month and about other October-related facts? Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

October is the time of year when fruit growers conclude their harvest season. (Black Press file photo) Pumpkin pie is part of the Thanksgiving meal for many Canadians. Do you know which controversial American observance occurs at the same time as Thanksgiving in Canada? (Submitted photo)

October is the time of year when fruit growers conclude their harvest season. (Black Press file photo) Pumpkin pie is part of the Thanksgiving meal for many Canadians. Do you know which controversial American observance occurs at the same time as Thanksgiving in Canada? (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Vancouver Island blacksmith hammering new era for a legacy trade

Just Posted

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

kKakwaka’wakw drummers lead a procession through the streets of Campbell River on the first national Truth and Reconciliation Day. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Survivors of residential school system honoured at Campbell River National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

School District 72 board office. Contributed photo
Campbell River school board discuss numbers at latest meeting

Job vacancies are a growing concern on Vancouver Island and beyond. File photo.
Newcomers a piece of job vacancy puzzle solution, but barriers remain