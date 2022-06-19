Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

To celebrate Father’s Day, test your knowledge of famous fathers

In many parts of the world, the third Sunday of June is Father’s Day.

This day, in honour of fathers, has been observed since 1910, although it is not an official holiday.

In recognition of the day and in recognition of the important role of dads, here are some questions about factual and fictional fathers. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsFather's Day

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 19 to 25

Just Posted

Prince William, at left, is second in line to the British throne. What is the name of his oldest child? (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Campbell River City Council approved a bike lane design for Hilchey Road that creates a parking protected bike lane on portions of the street. City of Campbell River graphic
Hilchey Road to get protected bike lane

Students and employees from NIC and Kapiʻolani Community College gather in Honolulu to celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two colleges. Submitted photo
North Island College connects with Hawaii schools

The warming centre in Tahsis, which experienced multiple power outages this winter (21/22). Photo courtesy SRD
Strathcona Regional District directors have power grid resiliency on their minds

Pop-up banner image ×