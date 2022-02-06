QUIZ: Are you ready for the Winter Olympics?

Athletes from Canada and around the world are competing in Beijing, Chin

A worker labours to assemble the Olympic Rings onto of a tower on the outskirts of Beijing, China on Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

It is a global celebration of sport as athletes from around the world are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The games, from Feb. 4 to 20, have 2,864 athletes from 91 countries competing in various events.

Canada has had a long history participating in past Olympics and tends to perform well in the Winter Olympics.

How much do you know about the Winter Olympics? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.





