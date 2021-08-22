Fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops at orchards around British Columbia. (Summerland Review file photo)

Fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops at orchards around British Columbia. (Summerland Review file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the fruit harvest?

Apples, peaches and other fruit varieties in our orchards are ready for harvest

Fruit is ripening in orchards around British Columbia and fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops.

If you enjoy fruit, see how many of these fruit-themed questions you can answer.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year’s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year’s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 22 to 28

Just Posted

The Campbell River Driftwood Club celebrated their 20th anniversary at the Sybil Andrews Cottage in Willow Point on Aug. 21. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Driftwood Club celebrates 20th anniversary together

North Island-Powell River Conservative candidate Shelley Downey with her husband Ron in Port McNeill. (Shelley Downey Facebook photo)
Conservative candidate wants a government that cares about economy and resource sector

The Eagle Riders present a cheque for $555 to Stacey Marsh and Keltie McKale of the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Even without Poker Run, Eagle Riders still giving back

Rachel Blaney is running for re-election as the NDP candidate for North Island-Powell River. Photo supplied
NDP Candidate says ‘things are changing… and we need consistency’