Quebec middle-schooler lands world’s ‘coolest job’

Meganne Dagenais lands job as toy tester, possibly set to become the most popular kid in her school

After an extensive competition, Toys R Us Canada announced that 11 year old Méganne Dagenais from Montreal is their new Chief Play Officer (CPO) – AKA their number one toy tester.

Méganne was told the news at a surprise party organised by the company this morning, at 9am Quebec-time.

“I feel like I’m dreaming, I’m so excited,” said Dagenais. “I can’t wait to start testing out all the cool toys at Toys”R”Us Canada and remind everyone how fun it is to play.”

11 year-old Méganne, who lives in LaSalle, Quebec, beat 200 other children to the dream job, after succesfully applying and submitting a video detailing her love of toys.

“We saw a sparkle in Méganne the moment we watched her audition video,” said Melanie Teed-Murch, President of Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us Canada. “She demonstrated a clear passion for play, contagious enthusiasm, and when we met her in person, she impressed us with her ability to hold a conversation with the adults in the room. We instinctively knew we had found our next Toys“R”Us kid – and it was confirmed by our vote.”

The former CPO, Emile Burbidge, has held the position since 2014. He retired from what Toys R Us call ‘the world’s coolest job’ just after Christmas.

Méganne’s duties will include testing the hottest new toys and advising the media and consumers about which toys she likes.

Méganne’s first assignment will be to travel to the annual New York City Toy Fair where she will learn about new toys and meet toy suppliers for the company.

