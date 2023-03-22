Prince Rupert’s Geraldine McLean is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren after winning $100,000 on a BC Lottery Bingo Scratch card which she redeemed on March 14 in Vancouver. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert’s Geraldine McLean is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren after winning $100,000 on a BC Lottery Bingo Scratch card which she redeemed on March 14 in Vancouver. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert woman ‘off the clock’ thanks to $100K in bingo scratch winnings

Winning ticket sold at PJ’s Haidaway on Park Ave.

Retirement dreams have come true for a Prince Rupert resident after scratching a winning $100,000 lottery ticket, announced BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), on March 21.

Geraldine McLean told BCLC she is officially “off the clock” after winning big on a Bingo Grand Scratch and Win ticket. She travelled to the BCLC Vancouver office on Marc h 14 to redeem her prize in person.

According to the lottery corporation, McLean, who played the lottery with a dream of one day retiring on a big win, was taken aback when she discovered her luck.

“I was at work and thought to myself, ‘am I going to tell anyone?” she said, adding she looks forward to the financial freedom from her win and spending more time with her grandchildren.

The winning ticket was purchased at PJ’s Haidaway Foods on Park Ave. Store owner Parm Sandhu has owned the lucky store for just over 8 years and said he found out about the win through “Prince Rumours.”

The winning store ticket is the largest boon he has sold so far, with a previous $25,000 winning ticket as well.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert resident wins $5.6 million

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Lottery

429 Too Many Requests

429 Too Many Requests

nginx
Previous story
Ask about rooster return policy when getting chicks for your yard: BC SPCA
Next story
Federal drug unit probe in South Surrey part of ‘major’ B.C.-wide synthetic-opioid bust

Just Posted

Program manager Ben Whitby shows a similar type of buoy-based wave data collection platform to the one that will be deployed in the waters off Yuquot at the University of Victoria’s Pacific Regional Institute for Marine Energy Discovery (PRIMED) lab in North Saanich March 3. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Program manager Ben Whitby shows a similar type of buoy-based wave data collection platform to the one that will be deployed in the waters off Yuquot at the University of Victoria’s Pacific Regional Institute for Marine Energy Discovery (PRIMED) lab in North Saanich March 3. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
UVic researchers help bring First Nation back to Nootka Island with wave power

Oceanside Braeden Leary looks for a scoring opportunity after Campbell River Storm goalie NIck Peters stopped a shot from the point. (Michael Briones photo)
Storm squander late 3rd period lead, lose to Generals in Double OT

We Wai Kai Chief Ronnie Chickite and Starbucks Canada Vice President Shannon Leisz break ground on a new store that will be built at the Quinsam Reserve. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Canada’s first Indigenous-owned licensed Starbucks to open at Quinsam Reserve

Seafood companies Cermaq, Grieg Seafood, and MOWI Canada West as well as We Wai Kai First Nation have filed an application to review DFO’s decision to close the Fish Farms in the Discovery Islands last month. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
We Wai Kai First Nation, aquaculture companies challenge Discovery Island fish farm closures in court