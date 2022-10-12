A metre-long (three-foot) ball python escaped its enclosure in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Police Department/Twitter)

A metre-long (three-foot) ball python escaped its enclosure in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Police Department/Twitter)

Police, ophidiophobes on the lookout for missing ball python in Oak Bay

Metre-long pet escaped enclosure in 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue

A perhaps scary looking but non-venomous snake is missing in Oak Bay.

The owner of a nearly metre-long ball python called Oak Bay police after they discovered the pet had escaped its secure glass enclosure in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

The home and area has been searched, police said, and neighbours and animal control alerted.

The owner fears the escaped snake snuck away and died due to cool temperatures outside. Anyone who finds it is asked to call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

Ball python are not venomous and this snake has no fangs. It had been fed recently and was last seen Oct. 7.

