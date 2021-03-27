Dan LaRocque visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

Podcast: Protect yourself online with some expert tips on security, digital literacy

Vancouver Island’s Dan LaRocque helps seniors and others safely navigate the internet

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here.

PQBeat · Dan Larocque – Internet Security 3:24:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Dan LaRocque, a digital literacy and internet security expert from Parksville.

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

#PQBeat cybersecurity Internet and Telecom Parksville Podcast vancouverisland

