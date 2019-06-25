PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage

Homeowners in Williams Lake got quite a surprise Monday afternoon when their security camera captured images of a cow moose and her calf resting in the flower garden.

The calf appears to be brand new and can be seen resting and following her mother in the backyard.

PHOTOS: Moose on the loose

Residents are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash as animals are just being born in and around the city, especially of they don’t want any trouble from the offspring’s protective mothers.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Companies need clearer rules on workplace relationships, study suggests

Just Posted

Campbell River man in medically-induced coma after serious dirt bike incident

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $3,000 by Monday afternoon

Motorcycle stolen from driveway of Campbell River home

Crime Stoppers asking for tips

Campbell River firefighters respond to four structure fires in a week

North Campbell River fire deemed ‘suspicious’

Campbell River’s Greenway Loop event attracts hundreds of red-clad supporters

More than 100 people showed up to ride or walk the Greenway Loop or part of it

Project Watershed plants eelgrass off of Miracle Beach Park

If you were at Miracle Beach Park over the weekend, you may… Continue reading

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Native of Saint-Lambert, Que., set a record for longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days

Two in hospital after plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

The world’s Indigenous speakers gather in B.C.’s capital to revitalize languages

Organizers estimate about 1,000 delegates from 20 countries will be at the conference

Join talks on international treaty: B.C. First Nations mark ‘historic moment’

Representatives of the Ktunaxa, Syilx/Okanagan and Secwepemc Nations participated

Companies need clearer rules on workplace relationships, study suggests

One-third of Canadians have been in love at work, and half say no policy on the matter exists

WITH VIDEO: Two endangered marmots released on Vancouver Island

With three new pups born in May, two more Vancouver Island Marmots… Continue reading

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Most Read