PHOTO: B.C.’s recent atmospheric river flooding as seen in space

Flooding on the Lower Mainland can be seen from space. (Chris Hadfield/Twitter)

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shares photo of Lower Mainland, southern Vancouver Island

The movement of B.C. floodwaters can be seen in space.

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield posted a photo taken from space of the flooding that caused B.C. to declare a state of emergency. In the photo, posted on Nov. 17, the southern portion of Vancouver Island can be seen alongside some of the Lower Mainland.

On the Vancouver Island side, the Saanich Inlet (between the Saanich Peninsula and the rest of the Island) is a brown murky colour from flooding runoff that drifts to Salt Spring Island.

Located above the Saanich Inlet, the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday and partially reopened Tuesday while crews work to repair flooding damage to the roadway. The closure, coupled with other washouts and downed trees, cut Greater Victoria off from the rest of the Island.

The Fraser Valley, Princeton and Merritt were all significantly damaged by the floods.

