Pride Weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort, March 2-5. Photo supplied

Peak Pride festival runs March 2-5 at Mount Washington

Festival kicks off Thursday evening with Unicorns Reawakened

Rebellious Unicorns and Mount Washington Alpine Resort host another edition of Peak Pride March 2-5.

The festival kicks off Thursday evening with Unicorns Reawakened, a free stage show that highlights the struggles of queer artists during the pandemic. The evening will also feature a drag bingo event. Friday is headlined by LaughOUT, a queer comedy night and late-night karaoke at Ted’s.

Saturday is the most event-filled day of the festival, with activations running from morning until late at night, including:

•A mountain pride parade

•QUSIC live music showcase

•Peak Pride’s signature event, Fruitcake, a drag show and dance party where festival-goers can dance the night away with a live DJ and outstanding drag performances.

The festival closes Sunday with Ella’s drag brunch at 40 Knots Winery in Comox, catered by Cheffanie.

The festival features a mix of free and ticketed events.

Talent for the weekend includes a mix of local favourites and interprovincial talent, with Ella Lamoureux, Henrietta Dubet, Matthew Presidente, DJ DAZM and Simma Downe all scheduled to perform at various events.

“We can’t wait to kick off this year’s festival,” says Dustyn Baulkham, festival creator. “We’re extremely excited for another awesome weekend of Peak Pride and are grateful for the support of Mount Washington.”

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online from the events page on peakpride.lgbt. Ticket prices range from $15 to $69, depending on the event.

Buying advance tickets is recommended as events sell out and door tickets are not guaranteed.

