Full-scale model of the Ingenuity helicopter displayed for the media at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Full-scale model of the Ingenuity helicopter displayed for the media at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Part of Wright brothers’ 1st airplane on NASA’s Mars chopper

Ingenuity will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet

A piece of the Wright brothers’ first airplane is on Mars.

NASA’s experimental Martian helicopter holds a small swatch of fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, the space agency revealed Tuesday. The helicopter, named Ingenuity, hitched a ride to the red planet with the Perseverance rover, arriving last month.

Ingenuity will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet no sooner than April 8. It will mark a “Wright brothers’ moment,” noted Bobby Braun, director for planetary science at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The Carillon Historical Park in Dayton, Ohio, the Wrights’ hometown, donated the postage-size piece of muslin from the plane’s bottom left wing, at NASA’s request.

The swatch made the 300 million-mile journey to Mars with the blessing of the Wright brothers’ great-grandniece and great-grandnephew, said park curator Steve Lucht.

“Wilbur and Orville Wright would be pleased to know that a little piece of their 1903 Wright Flyer I, the machine that launched the Space Age by barely one quarter of a mile, is going to soar into history again on Mars!” Amanda Wright Lane and Stephen Wright said in a statement provided by the park.

Orville Wright was on board for the world’s first powered, controlled flight on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The brothers took turns, making four flights that day.

A fragment of Wright Flyer wood and fabric flew to the moon with Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong in 1969. A swatch also accompanied John Glenn into orbit aboard space shuttle Discovery in 1998. Both astronauts were from Ohio.

NASA’s 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter will attempt to rise 10 feet (3 metres) into the extremely thin Martian air on its first hop. Up to five increasingly higher and longer flights are planned over the course of a month.

The material is taped to a cable beneath the helicopter’s solar panel, which is perched on top like a graduate’s mortarboard.

For now, Ingenuity remains attached to the rover’s belly. A protective shield dropped away over the weekend, exposing the spindly, long-legged chopper.

The helicopter airfield is right next to the rover’s landing site in Jezero Crater. The rover will observe the test flights from a distant perch, before driving away to pursue its own mission: hunting for signs of ancient Martian life. Rock samples will be set aside for eventual return to Earth.

Aviation and spaceNASA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

Just Posted

From right are Tara Jordan and Zanya Kubacki presenting $200 to last year’s winners Chick Siu and Shannon Proctor-McLeod. Photo supplied.
Small Planet Clean-Up contest begins for second year

$1,000 in prizes up for grabs this year

The forests north of Campbell River have fueled the region’s prosperity for decades. An Aboriginal rights laywers poses the idea that forests and other land-based resources might provide a greater return to the province if they were owned by First Nations. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
British Columbians in for a big adjustment with the settlement of Aboriginal title, Aboriginal rights lawyer says

British Columbians are in for a big shock when ownership of large… Continue reading

Blotter bug
Campbell River Tim Horton’s customer yells vulgarities, engages in physical confrontation with service staff

Wintesses, cell phone video of incident sought by police

Campbell River’s Sonny Assu has been selected as one of five artists to receive the prestigious 2021 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship. Photo Courtesy Sonny Assu
Campbell River’s Sonny Assu awarded prestigious art fellowship

‘It’s wonderful to be recognized and be able to give back a little bit,’ Assu says

At its AGM March 17, Greenways Land Trust paid tribute to late longtime president and founding member Ron Burrell who passed away last. Photo courtesy Eppie Burrell
Greenways pays tribute to Ron Burrell

Burrell was president of the group for 12 years

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The driver of a semi-trailer walked away unscathed Tuesday morning after his truck burst into flames while driving down the Malahat. (Courtesy of Patrick O’Brien)
Driver unscathed after semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Malahat

Both southbound lanes reopened as of 1 p.m.

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

Most Read