Pamela Anderson is releasing her new swimsuit collection on May 4. (Frankies Bikinis)

Pamela Anderson is releasing her new swimsuit collection on May 4. (Frankies Bikinis)

Pamela Anderson releasing swimsuit line including iconic Baywatch-inspired one-piece

Vancouver Island celebrity partnering with Frankies Bikinis

Model, actress, writer and Ladysmith resident Pamela Anderson is set to release a swimwear collection in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, paying homage to her iconic Baywatch look.

The former Playboy model took to Instagram on Thursday, April 27, to announce her new 22-piece swimsuit collection, including a red one-piece swimsuit almost identical to the suit she made famous more than 30 years ago.

“It’s about time, I have been so excited to share this with you,” she posted. “After a long year, I can tell you all my favourite ideas and tricks of the trade all mixed into my swimwear collaboration with [Frankies Bikinis].”

Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, said in a social media post that it was a “dream come true” to work with Anderson, who used to be her neighbour in Malibu, Calif.

The swimwear line will be released May 4. For more information, visit http://frankiesbikinis.com.

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson joins Food Network Canada

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words


bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FashionPamela Anderson

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, ‘Degrassi’ among inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

Just Posted

The Campbell River Cricket Club captured the All-Island pre season tournament trophy, playing in Victoria the last two weekends of April. Pictured are Abhishek Bajpai, Anmol Bhullar, Aadil Dahnsay, Simon Deller, Abhinav Dua, Benjamin George, Sijo Jose, Ranjit Momi, Kiran Nair, Adam Panziera, Harsh Raval, Rahul Reddy, Gurbir Singh, Parmeet Singh. Photo Courtesy Jim Bagley/Campbell River Cricket Club
Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigeous All-Island Trophy

Campbell River Singers Spring Concert is being held Saturday, May 6 at the CR Baptist Church. Photo contributed
Campbell River Singers present ‘Spring on the River’

Canada is co-operating with partners abroad, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure perpetrators of heinous acts are held accountable. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A case of stolen gas?: Quadra Island Crime Report April 17-30

Tsunami Preparedness is a major part of Islanders’ emergency preparedness plans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Seven things SRD residents can do for Emergency Preparedness Week