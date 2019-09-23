Cari McGillivray posted head-turning video of two grizzly bears fighting, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Screenshot)

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

A viral video of two grizzly bears fighting in northern B.C. generated some creative online comments from our readers last weekend. Here is a round up of the best comments from across the province.

Larry Anastasi, Abbotsford

“Looks like voters expressing themselves on opposite sides of the upcoming election.

Al Young, Kelowna

“Darn it Smoky … I was just over in the woods and you never leave any Charmin for me … I’m tired of using leaves.”

Hodgins Daina, Vernon

“Stop yelling!”

“I’m not yelling. You are not listening!”

Grace Ackerman, Vernon

“How men should fight over me – but don’t.”

Micky Johnson, Abbotsford

“If I had come across this, there would be no video. I would have passed out. This is my nightmare, just seeing them. Not all bears, just Grizzlies and the Kodiak.”

ShannOn Denny Bowyer, Abbotsford

“Husband & wife – just talkin.’”

READ MORE: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Comments have been edited for grammar and clarity.

Connor Trembley
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage
Next story
‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

Just Posted

City of Campbell River recognizes environmental stewards

Annual awards presented at Fall Festival

Campbell River suspect arrested after alleged ‘crime wave’ in Nanaimo

Gregory Pete facing charges of break-and-enter, possession of stolen property

RCMP on lookout for vehicle connected to recent thefts

Thefts occured from vehicles in Campbell River and Strathcona Park

NDP leader’s campaign to touch down on central Vancouver Island Thursday

Joining candidates Rachel Blaney (North Island – Powell River) and Gord Johns (Courtenay – Alberni)

PHOTOS: Fall Festival blends Haig-Brown’s passions

Event celebrates environmental stewardship, arts, fly fishing and more

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Most Read