BC Ferries began the one-year trial of selling beer and wine onboard and folks have been concocting potential drink names. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

On Thursday, BC Ferries began its one-year trial of selling beer and wine onboard sailings after 11 a.m. and residents were quick to begin concocting funny drink names.

Passengers can choose between two types of beer and two types of red and white wine at the Pacific Buffet on three different vessels on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.

While there is a one drink limit, folks who frequent the ferries wasted no time coming up with hundreds of pun-based names for drinks on board.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @BoozeDonkey tweeted asking for name suggestions for pints of beer and glasses of wine on the ferry.

They started things off by suggesting names like Salish Saison and One Sailing Wait Witbier for the beers. Others were quick to reply with a wide range of joke names.

A-Hoyne There was proposed by @andydunstan and @vanbudsfan submitted Duke Pint and Spritz Bay for consideration.

For the onboard wine selections, @VosinoViews recommended Onboardeaux and @Brian_BCX suggested Red-servation Recommended and One Sailing White.

Other stand-out names included DU-IPA by @spurzo as people have discussed concerns about drivers drinking on the ferry and then getting back into their cars. Twitter user @knck1es took a jab at the long wait times and suggested Expect Delay IPA and as an homage to the White Spot restaurants onboard, @HiredGuns proposed Pirate Pack Porter with a chocolate coin included.

While BC Ferries hasn’t asked for drink name suggestions, there will be no shortage of contending names if the company chooses to give their drinks custom names.

