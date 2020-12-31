(Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Much has changed this year, but it appears British Columbians are keeping status quo when it comes to baby names in 2020.

According to B.C.’s vital statistics, Olivia once again has taken the lead for the most popular baby name for a second year.

This year, Olivia is followed by Liam, Oliver, Noah, Lucas, Emma, Theodore, Benjamin, Ethan and Charlotte.

In 2019, Olivia was the top choice for babies born in B.C., followed by Oliver, Liam, Lucas, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte and Theodore.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 17, there were 39,322 babies born in the province, compared to 43,703 babies born last year.

Curious to see how popular names have changed over time? Compare baby name popularity in B.C., dating back 100 years by clicking below:



Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Just Posted

From left are CNA project coordinator Morgan Ostler, Paulette and Raymond Lavoie and CNA project coordinator Kim Barry when the Lavoies received their certification. Photo supplied by CNA.
Campbellton residents acknowledged for their benefit to community

Campbellton Neighbourhood Association recognizes couple

This house at the corner of 6th Avenue and Cedar Street is easily one of the best holiday displays in the city.
Campbell River Christmas Lights Tour Volume 5 (The Best of the Best)

We went on the hunt for Campbell River’s best holiday displays this year. Check out what we found!

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 was one of the many social services groups at work this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
COPING WITH COVID: Social services saw COVID-19 as an opportunity to come together for benefit of community

SPECIAL REPORT PT. 2:Mutual need broke down barriers between organizations this year

Vancouver Island mayors and BC Salmon Farmers Association board members have asked federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to outline a recovery plan for North Island communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Federal politicians were asked for Vancouver Island recovery plan after salmon farming decision

Concerns have been addressed to federal fisheries minister Jordan and North Island-Powell River MP Blaney

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Gov.Gen. Julie Payette gives a wave as she waits before delivering the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

In her year-end message, Payette pays tribute to front-line workers

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

Black Press file photo
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

Most Read