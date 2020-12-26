A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)

Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

Amid a long, crazy year it’s been easy to forget the good stuff. But our fluffy friends have done their best to brighten up 2020 with their crazy hijinks, funny escapes and all around joyful moments.

Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

Three years ago we got Hammy, the famous Prince Rupert deer spotted frolicking around town. But in 2020, Hammy 2.0 upped the ante by getting a bright pink yoga ball stuck in his antlers. Maybe he was just trying out a new at-home workout, as we all were this year. But don’t fret – fortunately, Hammy 2.0 didn’t get stuck with his new accessory for long. READ MORE

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

We couldn’t make a wrap up of any stories this year and not mention B.C.’s patron saint, we mean provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. In what has been a tumultuous year, Henry has always reminded us to be kind, be calm and be safe. And while Labrador puppies Bonnie and Henry are most likely very far from calm, they are a bright spot of 2020. READ MORE

Kevin, the famous Penticton goose needs help

Ah, Kevin. The goose spent his summer waddling around Okanagan Lake beaches, being fed mini-donuts and wading in the water near shore. But unfortunately, Kevin has a broken wing and he needs help. While many have tried, the wily goose has eluded rescue efforts – but maybe 2021 will be a better year for him? READ MORE

Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

To be fair, Annie the bear cub tried to run away from the U.S before the results of the presidential election were known – and we’re not entirely sure we can blame her. Either way, she has a safe home here in B.C. for the winter at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Society. READ MORE

Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Tim Hortons

It seems like garbage bins didn’t offer as many goodies as usual this year, as one of Toronto’s resident trash pandas took a second job at Tim Hortons. While apparently the raccoon didn’t make it past its first shift, we applaud the initiative. READ MORE

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AnimalsBest of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test
Next story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Just Posted

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

A sign outside Marwalk Crescent directs people to the COVID-19 testing centre in Campbell River. Photo by Binny Paul.
If you think getting a COVID test is stressful, try administering one

Since November, an innocous address in Campbell River – 1358 Marwalk Crescent… Continue reading

Crews deliver gear to the Canadian Coast Guard at the spill site in Nootka Sound. (Grieg Seafood BC).
Aquaculture company donates gear to help contain Nootka Sound oil spill

Grieg Seafood BC which has a hatchery in Gold River helped the crew with mooring gear to anchor heavy booms

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donated this Christmas to the Al Ibrahim family of Sidney, who arrived in Sidney from Syria (by way of Turkey) in September 2018. The club donated the tree following a wish from 16-year-old Reem (left), here seen with grandmother Fatem, sister Mira (6), father Khalid and mother Shemse, as well her brothers Muhammed (15, far right) and Hassan (12) and Abduramah (10). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Syrian family embraces surprise Christmas tree as symbol of their new home

Rotary club donates decorated tree to Al Ibrahim family

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

Most Read