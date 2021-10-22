CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

North America’s top Halloween candy choices revealed

14 years of sales data analyzed to reveal top 10 treats for trick-or-treaters

It’s a debate that’s often spurred to the forefront of conversations during this time of year.

When trick-or-treaters are safely home and those bags get dumped on the floor or counter for inspection, what do you go for first?

CandyStore.com has analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy (in the U.S., Canadian data wasn’t available) based on pounds sold.

Topping the list was Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and Hot Tamales. The bottom of the top 10 list saw Sour Patch Kids coming in at No. 6, followed by Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

While the data was tailored to our neighbours down south, therefore missing a few Canadian favourites, the industry titan is predicting a record-breaking year in terms of candy sales for the Halloween season.

What do you think? Do you agree with the results or is your favourite missing from the list?

