This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows people on the planned Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge a 14-acre area set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then in the fall at Disney‚ Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. (Disney Parks/Lucasfilm via AP)

New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

Galaxy’s Edge is a new 14-acre land at the Disney theme parks

The Millennium Falcon is blasting off from Disneyland on May 31 with the opening of the California theme park’s massive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion.

Disney Parks announced Thursday that Galaxy’s Edge will open for visitors to Florida’s Disney World Resort on Aug. 29.

READ MORE: Disneyland raising prices, cheapest daily ticket over $100

Galaxy’s Edge is a new 14-acre land at the Disney theme parks, featuring rides and experiences that thrust visitors into the world of the recent “Star Wars” trilogy and the fight between the Resistance and the evil First Order. The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where guests can roam the ship’s halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.

Guests will also be able to build their own personal droids, light sabers and feast on “Star Wars”-appropriate food and drink .

The Associated Press

