‘NDN CAR:’ Manitoba man fights to keep vanity plate referencing song

First Nation man got licence plate referring to song ‘Indian Cars’ by Indigenous musician Keith Secola

A Winnipeg man is heading to court to have his personalized “NDN CAR” licence plate returned after it was deemed offensive by Manitoba Public Insurance.

About seven years ago, Bruce Spence, who is from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation, got the licence plate in reference to the song “Indian Cars” by Indigenous musician Keith Secola.

Spence says people would honk, wave and ask for photos with the plate.

Last year, Manitoba Public Insurance contacted Spence to say it had received a complaint and in February the insurer took back the plate.

The Crown corporation won’t comment on a matter before the court, but has previously said licence plates are the insurer’s property and can be recalled at any time.

Spence says he was contacted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to fight MPI’s decision.

It is the same law group that is representing a Manitoba “Star Trek” fan, who is fighting in court to keep his personalized ASIMIL8 licence plate after a complaint that the word is offensive to Indigenous people.

The Canadian Press

