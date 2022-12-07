Mount Washington set to open this week; limited water supply a concern

Snowpack in the upper watershed is less than 25 per cent of what is considered normal

Mount Washington’s opening day is set for Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., and the chair lifts are set to run until 3:30 p.m. Webcam photo/Mount Washington Alpine Resort

The countdown to opening day is officially on with three days to go until the lifts are spinning this winter at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

Opening day is set for Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., and the chair lifts are set to run until 3:30 p.m. to Dec. 15. Holiday lift hours and night skiing start Dec. 16 to Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As of Dec. 6, the Hawk base is at 45cm, with 9 cm of fresh snow arriving within the past 48 hours.

One concern this year the resort is facing is its potable water supply. Earlier this month, they released a statement that noted there are concerns about potential water shortages due to an increase in visitors and record low production of water from nearby springs.

Snowpack in the upper watershed is less than 25 per cent of what is considered normal for the time of the year; because Mount Washington is at the top of the watershed, they are the first to be affected by water shortages.

The resort will be implementing a variety of strategies to help reduce water use, such as shutting off water refill stations; using disposable plates and cutlery to reduce the use of dishwashers; providing bottled water for sale at outlets and retail locations around the resort; adding porta-potties outside to reduce indoor use and encouraging overnight and arriving guests to bring a supply of bottled water with them.

The resort is preparing to house a backup water supply for emergency needs but warned there is a potential for a boil water advisory that may affect resort operations, guests and community residents.

For those living or overnighting on the mountain, they are encouraging residents to take shorter showers, reduce the number of toilet flushings and recycle unused water.

For more information, visit mountwashing.ca.



