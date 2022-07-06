The $15 million unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Vancouver will expire at midnight on August 13 if not claimed (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS).

The $15 million unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Vancouver will expire at midnight on August 13 if not claimed (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS).

Millionaire mystery: $15-million winning B.C. lottery ticket remains unclaimed

The Lotto Max ticket purchased last summer in Vancouver is set to expire in August

It’s time to check your couch cushions, junk drawers, and pants pockets.

A $15-million winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in B.C. nearly a year ago has yet to be claimed.

B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is urging players who purchased a ticket in Vancouver for the Aug. 13, 2021 draw to check their numbers.

The winning ticket matches all seven numbers in the lottery draw: 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32 and 38.

However, time is ticking for a winner to step forward.

According to BCLC, prize winners have one year from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim the prize. This means that the missing ticket will expire at midnight on Aug. 13.

The specific location where the lottery ticket was purchased has not been announced.

To check your tickets, visit the PlayNow website.

RELATED: Record-breaking $100.4 million won in lottery tickets on Vancouver Island in 2021

Lottery

Previous story
VIDEO: Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Just Posted

An art show was part of Gold River Days in 2021, and it's the kind of event the new society will be putting on in the future. Photo courtesy Keith Broad
Gold River, Tsa’xana and Nootka Sound gets art boost with new society

Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Driver airlifted after logging truck roll over south of Campbell River

All motor vehicle incidents in Campbell River between 2017 and 2021. Photo courtesy ICBC
Dogwood Street site of most crashes in Campbell River over past five years

A worker stands near a hole that opened up on the road surface on 10 avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson
Sinkhole opens up in downtown Campbell River after watermain damaged