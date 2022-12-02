Malahat SkyWalk bringing the Holiday Magic to the holiday season

South Island attraction offers December line-up of fun and festive activities for all to enjoy

The Malahat SkyWalk has a roster of fun holiday events planned at the attraction. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Take in the sights and sounds of the season with Malahat SkyWalk and experience something unique and truly west coast. From Dec. 3 to Jan. 1, Vancouver Island’s newest premier attraction introduces Holiday Magic — an exciting lineup of fun and festive activities for all to enjoy.

From appearances by Santa along with Luke the Sasquatch Elf, decorations, a 20-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s Workshop, The Claus Family Bakery, and a cozy outdoor fire, there’s no better place to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the best of the season.

“We are excited to welcome our guests to celebrate Holiday Magic with us and discover the beauty of Malahat SkyWalk and the surrounding landscape at this time of year,” said Ken Bailey, general manager of Malahat SkyWalk.

“With so many festive activities to enjoy along with all that the attraction has to offer, it’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for every member of the family.”

For more information on Malahat SkyWalk, its Holiday Magic events, an annual seasons pass, and more, visit malahatskywalk.com or contact them directly at 1-833-625-2428.

