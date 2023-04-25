Actor Pedro Pascal poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, April 11 2021. Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali

Actor Pedro Pascal poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, April 11 2021. Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali

‘Last of Us’ star, Pedro Pascal, has matching outfits with Vancouver’s libraries

Digital content marketing links photos of the star in outfits co-ordinated with branch colours

Actor Pedro Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches.

A social media thread, posted by the Vancouver Public Library on Monday, linked photos of the star in outfits that co-ordinate with the colours at various library branches and had nearly 100,000 views on Twitter in 24 hours.

It was digital content marketing lead Maia Sampson who spent hours finding photos of Pascal in a multicolored sweater matching the colourful wall on the South Hill branch, or in a beige trench coat corresponding with the entrance to the Firehall branch.

She says the idea came from someone else on staff after similar threads, such as Taylor Swift as book covers or Pascal with matching Easter eggs, gained popularity online.

Sampson says the goal is to reinforce the idea that libraries are energetic places for all ages that are full of community and life.

She says it has been fun to watch the positive reactions to the posts so far.

READ MORE: 'The Last of Us' Season 2 to be filmed in Vancouver

Movies and TV

